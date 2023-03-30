Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.38. The firm has a market cap of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

