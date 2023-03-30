Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,498 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 92.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,607,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,315,000 after buying an additional 2,689,967 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,490,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 761,583 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 187,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 152,463 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 161.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 103,736 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

