Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,786 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $243.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.73.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

