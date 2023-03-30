PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Price Up 1%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 50.67 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.61). 52,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 95,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.61).

PCI-PAL Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £32.73 million, a P/E ratio of -833.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.11.

PCI-PAL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

Further Reading

