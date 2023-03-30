Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 27,701 Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLOU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CLOU opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.05 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

