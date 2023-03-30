Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $78.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.12.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

