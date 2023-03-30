Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $3.45 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,392,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.18 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

