Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 54,797 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,797 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,733,000 after buying an additional 349,220 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,137,000 after buying an additional 153,916 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $81.01.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

