Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.94

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $12.00. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 322,540 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PESI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $156.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.
