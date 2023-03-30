Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.94

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.94 and traded as high as $12.00. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 322,540 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PESI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $156.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

