Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PDRDF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$227.83.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Pernod Ricard stock opened at C$224.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$209.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$195.25. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of C$164.11 and a 1 year high of C$226.52.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

