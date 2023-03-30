Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Update

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Perrigo Price Performance
PRGO stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $35.40. 979,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Perrigo
In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Perrigo
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $50,203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $59,147,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,075,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).
Further Reading
