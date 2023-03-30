Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Update

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

PRGO stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $35.40. 979,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.273 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -113.54%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $166,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,191 shares in the company, valued at $745,451.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,414.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $50,203,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at $59,147,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $45,075,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $38,438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 256.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,420,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

