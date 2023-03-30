Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $107.00

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107 ($1.31) and traded as high as GBX 107.50 ($1.32). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 107 ($1.31), with a volume of 655,162 shares traded.
Photo-Me International Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £404.47 million and a PE ratio of 1,337.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.17.
Photo-Me International Company Profile
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
