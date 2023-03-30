PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMF. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. GHE LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 42,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $12.33.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment. Its portfolio includes investment in municipal bonds. The company was founded on May 10, 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.