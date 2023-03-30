Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $15.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.42%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plains GP by 407.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

