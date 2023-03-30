PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PostNL (OTCMKTS:TNTFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,800 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 1,071,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,062.7 days.

PostNL Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TNTFF remained flat at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. PostNL has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

Get PostNL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays cut PostNL from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.