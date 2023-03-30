PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $101.65 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $484,458.35 and approximately $101.65 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 64.2% higher against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00315045 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00020947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012112 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001054 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000603 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,222,860 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

