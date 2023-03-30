Power Assets (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Trading 0.3% Higher

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. 9,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 3,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Power Assets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. It generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. The company also transmits and distributes oil and gas; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

