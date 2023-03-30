Premia (PREMIA) Price Tops $0.90 on Exchanges

Premia (PREMIA) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Premia token can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00003202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Premia has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Premia has a total market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $181,124.55 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Premia Profile

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

