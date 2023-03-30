Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Premier African Minerals Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of LON PREM traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 613,142,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,426,234. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.54. Premier African Minerals has a one year low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.97 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £208.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46.

About Premier African Minerals

(Get Rating)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. It holds interests in various properties located in Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

