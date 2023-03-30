Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Premier African Minerals Stock Up 9.4 %
Shares of LON PREM traded up GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 613,142,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,426,234. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.54. Premier African Minerals has a one year low of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.97 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £208.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46.
About Premier African Minerals
