Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 721,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.20. 31,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,049. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $28.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Primoris Services by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Primoris Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

