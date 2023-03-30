Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 879,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 721,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Primoris Services Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.20. 31,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,049. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $28.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Insider Transactions at Primoris Services
In other news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Primoris Services by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Primoris Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Company Profile
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
Read More
