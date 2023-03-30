Progress Software Co. (PRGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on June 15th

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Progress Software has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progress Software to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Down 4.9 %

PRGS stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PRGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 11,863 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $621,028.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,967.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

About Progress Software

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.