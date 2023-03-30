Prom Price Hits $4.72 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $86.15 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for $4.72 or 0.00016898 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Prom has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00029426 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017912 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00200095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,952.69 or 1.00055520 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.78875664 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,932,679.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

