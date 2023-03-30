Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Trading Down 4%

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $106.68 and last traded at $106.85. Approximately 93,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 503,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXDX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

Get Prometheus Biosciences alerts:

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a current ratio of 31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of -0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31.

Insider Activity

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $2,974,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,584.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 971,320 shares of company stock worth $111,825,113. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prometheus Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,945,000 after buying an additional 319,310 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,897,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,725,000 after buying an additional 183,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,561,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after buying an additional 328,397 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prometheus Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.