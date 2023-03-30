ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.22

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.22 and traded as high as $29.49. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 571,822 shares.

ProShares Ultra Silver Stock Up 4.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the third quarter valued at about $3,792,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,642,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $682,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.