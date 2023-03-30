ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) Shares Down 3.3%

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.45. 43,413,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 188,453,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 5.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

(Get Rating)

The ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index tracking 100 of the largest non-financial firms listed on NASDAQ. TQQQ was launched on Feb 9, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.