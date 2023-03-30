PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Shares Up 2.2%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.45. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk engages in the food manufacturing and processing business. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Branded Product, Bogasari, Agribusiness and Distribution. The Consumer Branded Products segment focuses on the production of consumer branded products, which include noodles, dairy, snack foods, food seasonings, nutrition and special foods, and beverages.

