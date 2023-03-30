Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Shares Down 3.8%

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 62,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 45,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Purple Biotech Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Purple Biotech ( NASDAQ:PPBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Purple Biotech Ltd. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech in the first quarter worth $198,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Purple Biotech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech in the second quarter worth $33,000. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

Featured Stories

