PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.22%. PVH’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Articles

