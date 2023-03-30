PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.22%. PVH’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.
PVH Stock Performance
NYSE PVH opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51.
PVH Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.07%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PVH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.
About PVH
PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PVH (PVH)
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.