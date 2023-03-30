PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.90-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.00-$10.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. Cowen lifted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH Dividend Announcement

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.