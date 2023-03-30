Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.

RF opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

