Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Increased by Analyst

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a report released on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.1 %

DRI stock opened at $154.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.95. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.