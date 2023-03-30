Quantum Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.