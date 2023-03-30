Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in March

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Quarterhill to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

Quarterhill Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Quarterhill stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,208. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.10. Quarterhill has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.00.

Quarterhill Cuts Dividend

Quarterhill Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%.

(Get Rating)

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the Licensing and Intelligent Transportation Systems segments. The Licensing segment focuses on technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.