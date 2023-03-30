QUASA One Day Volume Tops $237.00 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $237.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00186387 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $365.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

