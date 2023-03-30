Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the period. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises about 2.2% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 329,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 837,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,115,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 408,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,087,000 after buying an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

KBWB stock opened at $42.08 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.62.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.