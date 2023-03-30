Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,932 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $434.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.30. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $501.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.72.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

