QUINT (QUINT) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. QUINT has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $1.15 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUINT token can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00004592 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QUINT has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUINT Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

