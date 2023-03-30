QV Investors Inc. Has $55.58 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,440 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial makes up about 5.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Sun Life Financial worth $55,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

SLF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.41. 26,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,253. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

