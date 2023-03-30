QV Investors Inc. Purchases 240,439 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,439 shares during the quarter. Fortis accounts for approximately 3.5% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned 0.19% of Fortis worth $36,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 415,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 1,306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 213,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,101,000 after acquiring an additional 198,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Fortis by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 47,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Fortis Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE FTS traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,493. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.34%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

