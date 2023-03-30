QV Investors Inc. Sells 14,450 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,450 shares during the quarter. National Research comprises about 1.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of National Research worth $16,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of National Research by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of National Research by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Research by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of National Research by 81.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Research by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Research

In related news, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 7,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $328,031.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $110,907.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,563.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin R. Karas sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $328,031.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,115 shares of company stock valued at $799,545 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

National Research stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.46. 3,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,793. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

National Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Research’s payout ratio is 37.80%.

National Research Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

