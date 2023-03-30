Raymond James Cuts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $49.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $61.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on APA. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of APA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.06.

APA Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of APA opened at $35.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. APA has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in APA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter worth $273,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in APA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in APA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

