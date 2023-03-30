Raymond James Trims Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Target Price to $57.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.63.

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.22. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.92%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after buying an additional 257,100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 198,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after buying an additional 55,928 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Further Reading

