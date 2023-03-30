Raymond James Trims Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price to $241.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

PXD opened at $202.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $954,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

