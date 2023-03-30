Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ: ASO) recently:

3/21/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $63.00 to $70.00.

3/17/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $73.00.

3/14/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Academy Sports and Outdoors is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

ASO traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.85. 764,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,529. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $67.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,032,039.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,428,292. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after acquiring an additional 85,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,413,000 after acquiring an additional 215,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61,981 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

