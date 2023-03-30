Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD):

3/16/2023 – Clearside Biomedical is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Clearside Biomedical had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Clearside Biomedical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Clearside Biomedical had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – Clearside Biomedical had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Clearside Biomedical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.95. 60,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Insider Transactions at Clearside Biomedical

In other news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,243.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $73,943. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

