ReddCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,289.26 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $2,289.26 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00314636 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011943 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000195 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

