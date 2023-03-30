Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) shot up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.44. 2,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Reliance Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

