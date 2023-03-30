ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Short Interest Up 20.4% in March

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,416,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,428. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of ResMed by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in ResMed by 196.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ResMed by 14.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in ResMed by 23.4% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 342,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,770,000 after buying an additional 64,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RMD shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $215.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,552. ResMed has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.56 and a 200-day moving average of $218.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

