Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

REYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.02. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 108,130 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

