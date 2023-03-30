RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.47 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RH updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

RH Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $245.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.16. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $390.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Get RH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $380.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $4,013,383. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in RH by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,954 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its stake in RH by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.